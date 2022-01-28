Washington, DC Jewish Community ‘Disturbed’ After Union Station Plastered With Swastika Graffiti

Jewish communal groups in Washington, DC and national lawmakers expressed outrage on Friday at the discovery of swastikas daubed across the facade of the city’s Union Station, just steps away from the US Capitol building.

The vandalism was seen on nearly every column of the central train station building, local reporters shared on social media.

There are hand-drawn swastikas all over the entrance to Union Station in DC. Almost every column: pic.twitter.com/3lUk8iL7Cx — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) January 28, 2022

“We are disturbed by this video of a swastika taken this morning just outside @wmata at DC’s Union Station,” said the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington on Twitter. “This antisemitic and hateful symbol has no place in our society, and to find it in our city the week of International Holocaust Remembrance Day is particularly offensive.”

“Once again this reinforces the need to teach about antisemitism and hate. We call on law enforcement to conduct a swift investigation,” said the Anti-Defamation League’s DC chapter.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Amtrak said an investigation was underway in tandem with the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Amtrak strongly condemns this act of hatred and will work with our landlord, USRC and their lessor to remove these symbols as quickly as possible,” the railroad service said.

US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) called the vandalism “sickening,” tweeting, “antisemitism is real and we cannot tolerate it.”

The terminal is visited by over 40 million people each year, serving as a hub for regional and local transit.

