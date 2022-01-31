Esther Pollard, Wife of Israeli Spy Jonathan Pollard, Dies

i24 News – Esther Pollard, the wife of Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, died at the age of 68 in Israel on Monday morning as a result of septic shock.

Pollard, who was battling breast cancer for a number of years, also tested positive for Covid at the Jerusalem-based Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

Her funeral is scheduled for Monday at Jerusalem’s Har HaMenuchot Cemetery.

Esther Pollard’s husband, Jonathan Pollard, previously worked as an intelligence analyst for the United States Navy and received a life sentence in the US for providing Israel with classified information in violation of the Espionage Act.

Related coverage Israel Weighs Ending Negative COVID-19 Test Requirements for Incoming Flights: Report i24 News – Israel's Health Ministry is considering abolishing the requirement for a negative COVID-19 test to travel to the...

He was released after serving 30 years in a US prison, and after the parole restrictions imposed on Pollard’s ability to leave New York ended, he and his wife moved to Jerusalem.

The pair wed in 1994, while Jonathan was still imprisoned, and Esther spent years advocating for the release of her husband.

In 1996, Esther went on a 19-day hunger strike to demonstrate against Jonathan’s imprisonment, but ended the protest after meeting with Israel’s then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

She explained that Netanyahu “publicly committed himself to bring Jonathan home,” according to Canadian Jewish News.

Following the death of his wife, Pollard said that Esther “was an amazing fighter,” according to the Jerusalem Post.