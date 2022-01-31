Israeli Justice Minister Taps Gala Baharav-Miara as Country’s First Female Attorney-General

JNS.org – Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday tapped former Tel Aviv District Attorney for Civil Affairs Gali Baharav-Miara as Israel’s next attorney general.

Baharav-Miara would replace Avichai Mandelbit, whose term ends today, Jan. 31.

The appointment is pending Cabinet approval, which is expected next week.

If it is confirmed, she will become the first woman to serve in the role.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.