Israel Restricts Application of Vaccine Passports

February 1, 2022 2:08 pm
avatar by i24 News

 

People sit at an outdoor cafe near the Carmel Market as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease in Tel Aviv, Israel October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

i24 News – Israel’s government ruled on Monday that vaccine passports will only be checked at the entrance to public events where there is high risk of contagion, such as weddings held indoors.

The ruling will go into effect next Sunday.

Moreover, the government decided that those Israelis who were vaccinated with the booster shots will eligible for the green pass indefinitely.

Related coverage

February 1, 2022 9:47 am
0

Pro-Israel Democrat PAC Announces First Slate of 2022 Endorsements

The Democratic Majority for Israel (DMFI) PAC announced its endorsement of 15 Democrats for the 2022 primary election season on...

For those who received only two doses of the vaccine, the pass will be valid for four months.

The ministers also ruled that COVID tests will no longer be mandatory for unvaccinated Israelis traveling abroad, though they may still be necessary in the destination country.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the meeting that the vaccines were “working well against severe illness and infections” as the R-value of the virus — indicating how many persons on average a carrier is expected to infect — is on the decrease.

