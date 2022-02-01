The Amnesty Report on Israel Affirms the PLO’s 60-Year ‘Apartheid’ Strategy

JNS.org – A new Amnesty International report, called “Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: a cruel system of domination and crime against humanity,” is the latest in a series of political assaults on Israel by various “human rights” organizations, among them B’Tselem and Human Rights Watch.

The 211-page indictment is a voyage into an alternate reality. It concedes facts and ignores context. Its conclusions appear to have been drawn by its London-based, activist-investigators before any research was conducted.

Amnesty’s use of “segregation,” “brutal repression” and “domination” to justify its “apartheid” labeling of Israel is reminiscent of Soviet- and Communist China-led political warfare campaigns of the 1970s. Amnesty’s premeditated use of the term “apartheid” is meant to deny the Jewish people indigeneity in the land of Israel, and recast Jews as the latest version of the Dutch Boers, who colonized and segregated black-majority southern Africa.

This subversive language, which formed the basis of the former Soviet-sanctioned international anti-Israel disinformation crusade, is employed throughout Amnesty’s report. Politicized pseudo-legal buzzwords, such as “OPT” — “occupied Palestinian territories” — could have been taken out of the Soviet playbook.

Related coverage Hamas Is Busy in Istanbul, and Jerusalem is Worried JNS.org — The Israeli security establishment is warning the country’s political echelon not to get over-excited about the possibility of...

Perhaps most significantly, the report reflects the decades-old strategy by Palestinian groups — whether Fatah, Islamic Jihad, Hamas or the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine; whether Islamist, nationalist or Marxist-Leninist — which have devoted the past six decades to assaulting and subverting the existence of the only democratic nation-state in the Middle East. Their goal has been to replace the sole Jewish state with another Muslim-majority one, in line with Islamic law.