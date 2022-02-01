‘UAE a Jewish Settlement Controlled by Jews,’ Says Houthi Health Minister

JNS.org – Health Minister of the Houthis Taha Al-Motawakel said in a sermon on Jan. 21 in Sanaa, Yemen, that the United Arab Emirates is a Jewish settlement and that the Emirati “Bedouins” do not have the brains to have built a “major economic and technological center.”

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) report, the sermon aired on the Houthi channel Al-Eman TV and quoted Motawakel as saying that UAE affairs are managed by Jews who invested in the country rather than Israel to protect it from conflict with the Arabs.

“Do the Bedouins have the brains to build such towers and companies and have all those billionaires, oil drilling, transportation and tourism? This is not something that was pulled off by those Bedouins. It was the Jews who established the UAE,” he said.

He also claimed that the United States and Israel are behind the attacks against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Motawakel also threatened Israel with drones and missiles.