AppleTV+ Reveals First Look of Glenn Close in Season 2 of Israeli Thriller ‘Tehran’ Premiering in Spring

AppleTV+ shared on Thursday the first image of actress Glenn Close in the upcoming second season of the Emmy Award-winning espionage thriller “Tehran.”

Close, a two-time Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee, joins the show’s cast as Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran. The show’s eight-part second season will premiere globally on May 6 with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday night until June 17.

“Tehran” follows a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in danger. Niv Sultan returns as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, and the show also stars Shaun Toub and Shervin Alenabi.

The Israeli spy series is created by “Fauda” writer Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. It debuted on Israel’s Kan television channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September of that year.

Related coverage Comic Book Stores Offer Free Copies of Holocaust Novel ‘Maus’ to Students After Tennessee School District Ban Comic book store owners are offering to give students in Tennessee free copies of a Pulitzer Prize-winning Holocaust graphic novel...

“Tehran” won best drama at the 2021 Emmy Awards in November and in her acceptance speech, Eden said the show “is not only an espionage series. It’s all about understanding the human behind your enemy and we’re doing it every day on our set.”

The show’s executive producer added, “We’re now filming our second season and we work with Iranian actors from all over the world, Iranian refugees that just fled the current regime in Iran, and we work in collaboration, through love, and actually we found out that we have a lot in common. So I think it gives a hope for the future, and I hope that we can walk together, the Iranians and the Israelis, in Jerusalem and in Tehran, as friends and not as enemies.”