Belgian Armed Forces Buy Anti-Tank Missiles From Israeli Subsidiary Company

JNS.org – German company Dynamit Nobel Defence (DND), a subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, announced in recent days that it won a 19 million euro ($22 million) contract to supply man-portable anti-tank weapons to the Belgian Armed Forces, according to a report by Israel Defense.

The missiles, of the RGW90 type, “can be used from confined spaces and are able to destroy a wide range of land targets [such] as main battle tanks, light armored vehicles, fortified facilities, bunkers, wall structures and fixed shelters,” the report stated.

The missile weighs around 10 kilograms (22 pounds) and has a firing range from 10 meters to 400 meters.

The German military purchased similar systems last year from DND, announcing the procurement of more than 2,000 rocket-launchers.

Meanwhile, 33 countries worldwide use Rafael’s Spike family of missiles, which are made for land, air and naval platforms.