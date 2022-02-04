Friday, February 4th | 3 Adar I 5782

Belgian Armed Forces Buy Anti-Tank Missiles From Israeli Subsidiary Company

The Belgian Federal Parliament building in Brussels, June 28, 2010. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – German company Dynamit Nobel Defence (DND), a subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, announced in recent days that it won a 19 million euro ($22 million) contract to supply man-portable anti-tank weapons to the Belgian Armed Forces, according to a report by Israel Defense.

The missiles, of the RGW90 type, “can be used from confined spaces and are able to destroy a wide range of land targets [such] as main battle tanks, light armored vehicles, fortified facilities, bunkers, wall structures and fixed shelters,” the report stated.

The missile weighs around 10 kilograms (22 pounds) and has a firing range from 10 meters to 400 meters.

The German military purchased similar systems last year from DND, announcing the procurement of more than 2,000 rocket-launchers.

Meanwhile, 33 countries worldwide use Rafael’s Spike family of missiles, which are made for land, air and naval platforms.

In November, the German Government Procurement Office announced together with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and Rafael a series of live-fire tests of the Trophy active protection system onboard tanks.

The missiles were integrated into German military units following a government-to-government agreement reached last February.

