Holocaust Museum to Open in Australia With $750,000 Federal Government Grant

JNS.org – A Holocaust museum will open in Darwin, Australia, with the help of a $750,000 grant from the federal government.

The museum will be located next to the Darwin Military Museum and will “join similar facilities in each state and territory across the country,” Australia’s SBS News reported on Wednesday.

The funding is part of the Australian government’s efforts to support Holocaust awareness throughout the country, said Acting Education Minister Stuart Robert.

“The Holocaust was not just a crime committed against the Jewish people, but a crime against all of humanity that should never be forgotten,” he explained in a statement. “It is vital we never forget the Holocaust, and this investment will ensure we have dedicated spaces to remember those who lost their lives and reflect on the devastating impact on the international Jewish community.”

Northern Territory Education Minister Lauren Moss welcomed the new museum, saying, “It is important that our young people learn about the Holocaust, to help ensure these atrocities are never forgotten and never repeated.”