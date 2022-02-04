Friday, February 4th | 3 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden Said to Continue Delay of New Title VI Protections for Jewish College Students

Unfazed by Threats From Radicals, French Imam Calls for Liberation of Islam From ‘Islamism’

Report: Conscription to IDF Among Israeli Bedouins Declining

New Yorker Magazine Crossword Puts Negev Desert in ‘Palestine,’ With No Mention of Israel

Duke University Student Government Adopts Leading Definition of Antisemitism

AppleTV+ Reveals First Look of Glenn Close in Season 2 of Israeli Thriller ‘Tehran’ Premiering in Spring

Israeli Army Simulates Northern War as Hezbollah ‘Precision’ Missile Threat Looms

New York Times Coverage of Iran Talks Shows Paper Can’t Be Trusted on Topic

Amnesty, the Media, and Waving Narratives in the Air

Why a Texas Court Ruling on Israel Boycott Was No Victory for CAIR

February 4, 2022 8:58 am
0

Holocaust Museum to Open in Australia With $750,000 Federal Government Grant

avatar by JNS.org

The Parliament House, in Darwin, Australia. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A Holocaust museum will open in Darwin, Australia, with the help of a $750,000 grant from the federal government.

The museum will be located next to the Darwin Military Museum and will “join similar facilities in each state and territory across the country,” Australia’s SBS News reported on Wednesday.

The funding is part of the Australian government’s efforts to support Holocaust awareness throughout the country, said Acting Education Minister Stuart Robert.

“The Holocaust was not just a crime committed against the Jewish people, but a crime against all of humanity that should never be forgotten,” he explained in a statement. “It is vital we never forget the Holocaust, and this investment will ensure we have dedicated spaces to remember those who lost their lives and reflect on the devastating impact on the international Jewish community.”

Related coverage

February 4, 2022 4:30 pm
0

Biden Said to Continue Delay of New Title VI Protections for Jewish College Students

A delay over new guidance at the US Department of Education that would help protect Jewish college students from discrimination...

Northern Territory Education Minister Lauren Moss welcomed the new museum, saying, “It is important that our young people learn about the Holocaust, to help ensure these atrocities are never forgotten and never repeated.”

The results of a survey released last week revealed that almost one-quarter (24 percent) of Australians over the age of 18 have little to no knowledge about the Holocaust, and the number rises to 30 percent among millennials. Additionally, more than 80 percent were unaware of Australia’s connections to the Holocaust.

A total of 66 percent of respondents said Holocaust education should be mandatory in schools, and almost 80 percent said they value Holocaust memorials and museums.

The questionnaire was Australia’s first national and large-scale survey of Holocaust knowledge and awareness, according to SBS News.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.