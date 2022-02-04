Report: Conscription to IDF Among Israeli Bedouins Declining

i24 News – The number of Bedouins enlisting to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is on the decline, Israeli media reported on Friday.

While Bedouins are not subject to Israel’s universal conscription laws, some choose to enlist to the IDF; many of those who do, according to a report by Channel 12 News, suffer discrimination, exclusion and racist abuse.

According to testimonies from Bedouin soldiers and officers, the IDF hierarchy failed to pay adequate attention to complaints, especially by those Bedouins who conscripted against the wishes of their families.

Other Bedouin soldiers, who have since completed their service, tell of struggles in the job market and continuing discrimination.

According to the report, the soldiers demand special programs from the IDF and the Ministry of Defense to help them cope with this distress upon the completion of military service.