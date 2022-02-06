Holocaust Survivor Wounded by Hamas Rocket in May Dies of Injuries

A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor who was critically wounded by a Hamas rocket that struck her home in Ashkelon in May died of her injuries on Sunday.

Naomi Perlman, whose legs were mangled in the attack and later amputated, passed away in the hospital, leaving behind a son and daughter, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, the latest of which was born last month, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported.

Her death brings the number of fatalities in Israel from the country’s 11-day conflict with Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist groups in May to 14. These include Soumya Santosh, a 32-year-old Indian national and Perlman’s caregiver, who was immediately killed in the rocket attack that severely injured her elderly charge.

Perlman’s son Shuki told Kan of his mother’s death, “It can be said that she has been redeemed from her suffering.”

“It’s been almost nine months of a struggle for survival,” he continued. “She survived the Holocaust, created a glorious family, arrived as one of the first [immigrants] to Ashkelon. She built a family during an era of austerity and want when they came as refugees.”

“If there’s anyone who deserves to be called the ultimate survivor, it’s her,” Shuki added.

He noted that Naomi was shown photos of her new great-grandchild while she was hospitalized, and “she smiled.”

“I was with her yesterday night,” Shuki said. “It was as if she smiled at me in order to say goodbye to the world.”