Sunday, February 6th | 6 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Parent Removes Daughter From Tennessee School’s Bible Class Over Alleged Proselytization, Offensive Remarks

Bennett: Region Will Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for New Iran Nuclear Deal

Holocaust Survivor Wounded by Hamas Rocket in May Dies of Injuries

Israel to Pass Anti-Boycott Regulations Following Ben & Jerry’s, Amnesty Controversies

Three Israeli Researchers Awarded Na’amat Prize for Groundbreaking Women Scientists

Diplomats: Debate on Israel’s African Union Status Suspended

Rare Session of Key Palestinian Body Could Provide Abbas Succession Clues

Israel May Halt Flights to Dubai Over Security Arrangements

The People Behind Amnesty’s Lies

Whoops, Whoopi: The Holocaust Is All About Race

February 6, 2022 4:47 pm
0

Holocaust Survivor Wounded by Hamas Rocket in May Dies of Injuries

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli security forces at the scene where a building was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in the southern Israeli city of Beersheva on Oct. 17, 2018. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

A 90-year-old Holocaust survivor who was critically wounded by a Hamas rocket that struck her home in Ashkelon in May died of her injuries on Sunday.

Naomi Perlman, whose legs were mangled in the attack and later amputated, passed away in the hospital, leaving behind a son and daughter, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, the latest of which was born last month, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported.

Her death brings the number of fatalities in Israel from the country’s 11-day conflict with Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist groups in May to 14. These include Soumya Santosh, a 32-year-old Indian national and Perlman’s caregiver, who was immediately killed in the rocket attack that severely injured her elderly charge.

Perlman’s son Shuki told Kan of his mother’s death, “It can be said that she has been redeemed from her suffering.”

Related coverage

February 6, 2022 6:22 pm
0

Bennett: Region Will Pay ‘Heavy Price’ for New Iran Nuclear Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Sunday that a new nuclear deal with Iran based on current parameters “will...

“It’s been almost nine months of a struggle for survival,” he continued. “She survived the Holocaust, created a glorious family, arrived as one of the first [immigrants] to Ashkelon. She built a family during an era of austerity and want when they came as refugees.”

“If there’s anyone who deserves to be called the ultimate survivor, it’s her,” Shuki added.

He noted that Naomi was shown photos of her new great-grandchild while she was hospitalized, and “she smiled.”

“I was with her yesterday night,” Shuki said. “It was as if she smiled at me in order to say goodbye to the world.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.