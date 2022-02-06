Sunday, February 6th | 5 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel May Halt Flights to Dubai Over Security Arrangements

The People Behind Amnesty’s Lies

Whoops, Whoopi: The Holocaust Is All About Race

A ‘Palestine-Firster’ Scandal Comes to the US Congress

The ADL’s Disturbing Obsession With Race

Supreme Court Vacancy: Ruth Bader Ginsberg Need Not Apply

Israel: Highest Number of Serious Covid Cases Since Start of Pandemic

Iran Open to More Talks with Saudi in Atmosphere of Respect

Iran Says US Should Provide Guarantees for Revival of 2015 Nuclear Deal

Report: Israeli Airlines May Stop Flying to Dubai in February

February 6, 2022 9:25 am
0

Israel May Halt Flights to Dubai Over Security Arrangements

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of the Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Satish Kumar / File.

Israel said on Sunday that it could halt Israeli airlines’ flights to Dubai in the next few days due to a dispute over security arrangements, but is looking at rerouting them to Abu Dhabi.

An Israeli official said current security arrangements for three Israeli airlines that fly into Dubai International Airport — El Al, Israir and Arkia — were due to expire on Tuesday, leaving negotiators 48 hours to find a solution.

Direct flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates began after the two countries’ formalized ties in 2020. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have since visited the Gulf state.

Israeli airlines are under the authority of Israel’s Shin Bet security service, which said it had encountered differences with its Dubai counterparts that could halt flights, but did not elaborate on what those differences were.

Related coverage

February 4, 2022 3:36 pm
0

Report: Conscription to IDF Among Israeli Bedouins Declining

i24 News – The number of Bedouins enlisting to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is on the decline, Israeli media reported...

“Should the Israeli carriers’ flights on this line indeed be halted, the possibility of transferring the Israeli flights to Abu Dhabi is being examined,” the Shin Bet said in a statement.

The Dubai government’s media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Emirati state carrier flydubai would be likely to benefit if Israeli carriers stop flying to Dubai, as it operates direct flights to Tel Aviv.

Spokespeople for El Al and Israir said their flights to Dubai were on schedule for now. Arkia had no immediate comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.