February 7, 2022 3:48 pm
British-Israeli Composer Releases Music Commissioned for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Queen Elizabeth visiting Birmingham in July 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee tour. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

A British-Israeli composer released two pieces of music on Sunday that she was commissioned to create for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.

Loretta Kay-Feld — a London-born composer, author, and lyricist who now lives in Ra’anana, Israel — told the BBC it was “a great privilege and a great honor” to be contacted six months ago by a member of the royal family to create music for the special occasion, which marks 70 years since the British monarch’s accession to the throne. Queen Elizabeth is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

The royal, who was described as “close to the Queen,” had asked the composer “what music could I do for Her Majesty to celebrate her 70 years on the throne,” Kay-Feld, 73, said. “I’m very fond of the Queen and I was absolutely thrilled to be asked, and I went about thinking how could I express her feelings of a life devoted to service to her people.”

Kay-Feld said she composed the music “all in my head” while on a walk by the sea near her home, north of Tel Aviv. “Suddenly, the whole soliloquy just came to me, which is usually what happens,” she explained. “I take it from the air and it just comes to me, the lyrics and followed almost simultaneously by the music. It was all in my head, then I just came home and wrote them out.”

The scores, titled “70 Years a Queen” and “The Queen’s Soliloquy,” were then put to video by award-winning Irish film director Jason Figgis. Kay-Feld, who studied at the Royal College of Music and the Guildhall School of Music in London, said the royal who commissioned the music was “beyond thrilled” with the final result.

“It’s been a very moving experience for me,” she told The Jewish Chronicle. “I did write it with my heart and soul. It’s a very reflective time for Her Majesty and I hope she hears the song today because it’s a very reflective song.”

Kay-Feld has performed previously for the Royal Family and has written hundreds of compositions, most famously for the children’s television show “Sesame Street” and the arrangement “Gotta Keep America Singing,” which was played at the inaugurations of US Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

