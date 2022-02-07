Monday, February 7th | 6 Adar I 5782

February 7, 2022 11:33 am
Israel Appoints Gali Baharav-Miara as First Female Attorney General

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara. Photo: Twitter

i24 News – Israel’s government appointed Gali Baharav-Miara as attorney general on Monday, making her the first woman to fill the role.

She replaces Avichai Mandelblit, who served from 2016 to 2022.

Baharav-Miara was recommended by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar last week.

“It is fitting to appoint a woman for the job for the first time in the state’s history. But I am not recommending appointing lawyer Baharav-Miara for this reason, but because she is the best and most fitting candidate and also has the most diverse and rich professional managerial experience,” Sa’ar said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Her nomination drew criticism over an allegedly partial selection process, with critics charging that Sa’ar’s recommendation paved the way for her election.

The vote among the ministers was unanimous, taking less than 15 minutes to okay her, theTimes of Israel reported. During the meeting, they also discussed the NSO police spying controversy.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett supported Baharav-Miara’s appointment.

She currently works with the Tel Aviv law firm of Tadmor Levy & Co. as a private-sector lawyer. Before her tenure there, she worked for over three decades in the civil division of the State Prosecutor’s Office.

Baharav-Miara is married to Zion Miara; the couple have three children and live in Givatayim.

