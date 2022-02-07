Monday, February 7th | 6 Adar I 5782

February 7, 2022 10:07 am


Israel Approves Seizure Order for Lebanese Companies Supplying Hezbollah

avatar by JNS.org

Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

JNS.org – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has signed a seizure order for three Lebanese companies that provide Hezbollah with equipment used in its precision-missile project, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The three companies — Toufali, Moubayed and Barakat — trade in machines, oils and ventilation systems that are required for Hezbollah’s production lines and in particular for its missile program, according to the ministry.

The seizure order, the second such order in recent months, is part of the ministry’s effort to put pressure on Hezbollah’s missile program and will allow the firms to be blacklisted in the world’s financial markets.

“Instead of helping and rehabilitating the citizens of Lebanon, Hezbollah continues to endanger the citizens of Lebanon and the entire country and sow chaos,” Gantz said in a statement.

“Hezbollah, with Iran’s support, is undermining the ability to stabilize Lebanon,” he continued. “Israel will continue to reach out to the Lebanese people and offer humanitarian aid, while at the same time continuing to undermine attempts to introduce advanced weapons that will endanger its citizens, with an emphasis on promoting the Iranian precision project that works from the heart of Lebanon.”

