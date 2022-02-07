Monday, February 7th | 6 Adar I 5782

February 7, 2022 10:01 am
Israeli President Herzog Congratulates Queen Elizabeth on ‘Platinum Jubilee’

avatar by JNS.org

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II delivers an address to the nation and the Commonwealth on the 75th anniversary of VE Day at Windsor Castle, Britain, in this Buckingham Palace handout image released May 8, 2020. Photo: Buckingham Palace/Handout via REUTERS.

JNS.org – President Isaac Herzog congratulated Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday on the occasion of her “Platinum Jubilee.”

“HM Queen Elizabeth II’s powerful sense of duty over a lifetime of public service has been a great inspiration,” he tweeted, in honor of her celebrating 70 years on the British throne. “On behalf of the people of Israel, I congratulate The Queen on an extraordinary 70-year reign as Britain and @RoyalFamily celebrate the #PlatinumJubilee.”

The queen became the first British monarch to celebrate a platinum jubilee. Britain has been celebrating all year, but has been holding a special series of events over the course of four days. These include community activities and national moments of reflection on the queen’s service, a special royal website on the subject said.

Previous events included the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative and the Platinum Pudding competition.

Israel has had diplomatic ties with the United Kingdom since April 1950.

