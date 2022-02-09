Wednesday, February 9th | 8 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Maus’ Author to Federation Forum: Parental Control, Whitewashing Led to Book Ban

Israel Extends Security Deadline on UAE Flights, Signs Historic Tourism Agreement

Bennett Sets Up Shin Bet-Mossad Team to Investigate NSO Police Spying Allegations

Hassan Nasrallah Declares War With Iran ‘Will Blow Up Entire Region’

Israel Business Jet ‘Identified With Mossad’ Lands in Qatar

Israel Strikes Syria in Response to Anti-Aircraft Fire

Bennett Warns of New Maritime Threats, Commends Joint Naval Exercises With US

Alabama Jewish Groups Respond to ‘Inappropriate’ Display of Nazi Salute in Classroom

Antisemitism Envoy Nominee Lipstadt Attacks Branding of Israel as ‘Apartheid’ State During Senate Confirmation Hearing

Netflix Partners With Israeli Film School to Cultivate New Talent

February 9, 2022 9:13 am
0

Israel Extends Security Deadline on UAE Flights, Signs Historic Tourism Agreement

avatar by JNS.org

The national flags of Israel and the United Arab Emirates flutter along a highway, in Netanya, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias.

JNS.org – Flights between the United Arab Emirates and Israel will continue for at least another month as the countries negotiate and work through their disagreements, JNS has confirmed.

On Tuesday, as Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov signed a historic tourism agreement in Dubai, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli arranged for the current security arrangements for Tel Aviv-Dubai flights to be extended for around another month, to enable both sides to agree on the permanent system.

“I am happy about the temporary solution to the issue of flights between us, and that we may continue to visit each other’s country,” Razvozov said. “There is a willingness to regulate the issue.”

Israel had said earlier this week that it would halt direct flights between the two countries over Shin Bet security concerns and differences between the Israel Security Agency and its Dubai counterparts on aviation-security measures.

Related coverage

February 9, 2022 9:01 am
0

Hassan Nasrallah Declares War With Iran ‘Will Blow Up Entire Region’

JNS.org - Iran itself and not its allies will “forcefully retaliate against any Israeli strike” against it, Hezbollah chief Hassan...

The agreement signed between Razvozov and UAE Economy Minister HE Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi is meant to form the basis for cooperation in encouraging tourism between the two countries, including joint travel packages, conferences and other events.

The Tourism Ministry said that the agreement should bring billions of shekels a year into Israel’s economy.

“This is a historic moment and another significant step in the relationship between our countries,” Razvozov said at the signing. “We call on all Gulf countries to build with us a new reality of prosperity, security and stability.”

Israel and the UAE signed the Abraham Accords in September 2020, normalizing relations between the two countries.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.