Thursday, February 10th | 9 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Three Israeli Scientists to be Awarded $100,000 Research Prize

Israeli College Develops Algorithm to Identify Hebrew Quotations

Police Search for Suspect Who Shot at Jerusalem Bus Driver

Top UK Jewish Body Rejects Visit by Far-Right Israeli MK

Israeli Defense Ministry Thwarts Attempt to Smuggle 10,000 Bullets Into Gaza

Israel Retracts Opposition to US Returning to UNESCO, Says Report

Fueled by ‘Free Palestine’ Demonstrations, Antisemitic Incidents Soar to New Heights in UK

Germany Has ‘Historical Responsibility for Israeli Security,’ Says Foreign Minister Ahead of Mideast Trip

A Jewish Teacher Who Opposed Israel’s Existence Was Fired. A New York Times Headline Inaccurately Described It

US Lawmakers Call on Dept. of Education to End Delay of Campus Antisemitism Guidance

February 10, 2022 9:10 am
0

Israeli College Develops Algorithm to Identify Hebrew Quotations

avatar by i24 News

A page of Talmud. Photo: Chajm Guski/Wikimedia

i24 News – An innovative algorithm for identifying quotations and references in Jewish historical texts is receiving a grant from Israel’s Science and Technology Ministry.

Dr. Jonathan Schler, head of computer sciences at the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT), and collaborators from Bar-Ilan University, received $100,000 to develop the algorithm.

Schler joined “Holy Land Uncovered” host Emily Frances to talk about the breakthrough.

“From the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) to these days, Jewish scholars were requested to answer questions and they were relying on previous rabbis to answer the questions.

“When they relied on rabbis from previous generations, they cited their work. But those citations, unlike current documents where we see hyperlinks, the texts are not hyperlinked.

“Our work is to reveal those hyperlinks, extract them, and make them accessible, so whenever we see a document that refers to previous books or previous rabbis, we can see them in references and extract them and make them live and active to go back to those books.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.