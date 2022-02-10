Thursday, February 10th | 10 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Arab Party Leader Abbas Dismisses Charge of ‘Apartheid’ State: ‘Our Fate Here Is to Live Together’

IDF Official to Take Post in Bahrain, Historic First: Report

Israeli Ambassador: I Will Personally Deliver Falafel to Cincinnati Bengals If They Win Super Bowl

Jewish Groups Call for Expulsion of Far-Right Israeli MK Visiting Britain

Campaign to Free Terrorist Supported by Texas Synagogue Gunman Spiked Before Attack, Report Finds

Holocaust Memorial Says It’s Unlikely Purported ‘Auschwitz Tattoo Kit’ Was Used on Jews

Latvian Parliament Approves $46 Million to Jewish Community in Compensation for Ravages of Nazi Holocaust

Muslims and Jews Unite to Speak Uncomfortable Truths

Nuclear Deal Would Be Dangerous ‘Mistake,’ Bennett Tells German FM, as Vienna Talks Enter ‘Final Phase’

Unilever Expects New Ben & Jerry’s ‘Arrangement’ for Israel by Year-End

February 10, 2022 12:00 pm
0

Washington Football Player Apologizes for Saying He’d Like to Dine With ‘Military Genius’ Hitler

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The Washington Commanders’ Jonathan Allen appears as the team rolls out its new name and logo at media reveal from FedExField, Landover, Maryland, on Feb. 2, 2022. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Joe Glorioso | All-Pro Reels

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen apologized for making a “dumb” comment on Twitter in which he said he’d like to have dinner with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, whom he referred to as “a military genius.”

“Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said,” the NFL player, 27, posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”

Earlier on Wednesday, the athlete offered to answer questions from his Twitter followers, and one fan asked him which three people, alive or dead, he would invite to dinner. Allen, who is a team captain, replied that he would pick his grandfather, Hitler and Michael Jackson.

When the Twitter follower asked him to elaborate on his choice of Hitler, Allen replied, “He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”

The defensive lineman, who was drafted in 2017, has since deleted his tweets referencing Hitler.

Allen later added that he was not giving Hitler “props” by wanting to have dinner with him, explaining, “I probably should have used a different term but I was asked and I was giving my reason as to why I think it would be interesting to have a convo with him. He’s easily one if not the most evil persons to have ever lived but this was a hypothetical question.”

He also apologized to a Twitter user who identified himself as Jewish. “I’m sorry I offended you that definitely was not my attention, I was just answering a question,” Allen said.

In response to his initial apology, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and State Museum in Poland encouraged Allen to view its online materials, writing, “Education supports memory. It helps us combat indifference, hatred, Holocaust denial & distortion.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.