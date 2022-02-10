Washington Football Player Apologizes for Saying He’d Like to Dine With ‘Military Genius’ Hitler

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen apologized for making a “dumb” comment on Twitter in which he said he’d like to have dinner with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, whom he referred to as “a military genius.”

“Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said,” the NFL player, 27, posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. “I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!”

Earlier on Wednesday, the athlete offered to answer questions from his Twitter followers, and one fan asked him which three people, alive or dead, he would invite to dinner. Allen, who is a team captain, replied that he would pick his grandfather, Hitler and Michael Jackson.

When the Twitter follower asked him to elaborate on his choice of Hitler, Allen replied, “He’s a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I’m also assuming that the people I’ve chosen have to answer all my questions honestly.”

The defensive lineman, who was drafted in 2017, has since deleted his tweets referencing Hitler.

Allen later added that he was not giving Hitler “props” by wanting to have dinner with him, explaining, “I probably should have used a different term but I was asked and I was giving my reason as to why I think it would be interesting to have a convo with him. He’s easily one if not the most evil persons to have ever lived but this was a hypothetical question.”

He also apologized to a Twitter user who identified himself as Jewish. “I’m sorry I offended you that definitely was not my attention, I was just answering a question,” Allen said.

In response to his initial apology, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and State Museum in Poland encouraged Allen to view its online materials, writing, “Education supports memory. It helps us combat indifference, hatred, Holocaust denial & distortion.”