Amazon Australia Removes Nazi Propaganda Films, Follows US Company’s Lead

Amazon’s branch in Australia has pulled from its platform more than 20 Nazi propaganda films, a leading Australian civil rights organization revealed Friday.

The move comes after Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), spoke with senior management of Amazon Australia about removing the films from its website. The company also confirmed that the movies are no longer airing on its local Prime Amazon service, ADC said.

In January, the US-based Amazon removed 23 out of 30 Nazi propaganda films that were either available for purchase on its website or streaming on its Amazon Prime video service, following criticism from the Simon Wiesenthal Center and Americans Against Anti-Semitism.

Abramovich applauded Amazon Australia for “doing what is right and acting with immediate urgency to banish this filth” in a released statement, but also said that “these evil and blood-stained productions” should have never been up for sale to begin with.

“This proper action is a mighty victory for decency and corporate responsibility, and we thank senior management for addressing our concerns,” he noted. “As we pointed out to Amazon Australia, part of the world’s largest retailer, it should not serve as a hub for abhorrent, hateful films that promote antisemitism and the violent, genocidal ideology that led to the Final Solution and the extermination of six million Jews.”

He added, “It is also obscene for any company to turn a profit from any content that celebrates oppression and violence against the Jewish people, especially notorious films that provide comfort and serve as an inspiration for white supremacists who are driven to carry out atrocities … At a time when antisemitism is escalating and surging online and in the real world, this is a pivotal step in the fight against this ancient disease, and we would urge Amazon Australia to enforce more efficiently their own policies about hate speech and hateful materials.”