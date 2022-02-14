Monday, February 14th | 13 Adar I 5782

February 14, 2022 1:01 pm
Israeli Premier Meets With US Sen. Lindsay Graham in Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on January 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts.

JNS.org – US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, according to a statement by Bennett’s office.

Among the topics discussed were the Iranian threat and Middle East security challenges, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Israeli premier told Sen. Graham that he had always been a true friend of Israel, both in good times and in more challenging moments.

