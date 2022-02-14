Israeli Premier Meets With US Sen. Lindsay Graham in Jerusalem
by JNS.org
JNS.org – US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem, according to a statement by Bennett’s office.
Among the topics discussed were the Iranian threat and Middle East security challenges, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
The Israeli premier told Sen. Graham that he had always been a true friend of Israel, both in good times and in more challenging moments.