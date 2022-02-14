Monday, February 14th | 13 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran ‘Is in a Hurry’ to Revive Nuclear Deal if Its Interests Secured: Foreign Minister

Nuclear Talks ‘Not at a Dead End,’ Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Says

Israel’s Thetaray to Monitor Transactions for UAE’s Mashreq Bank

Egypt Increases Its Influence in the Gaza Strip

Israeli Prime Minister to Make First Visit to Bahrain on Monday

Former German Muslim Leader Sentenced for Inciting Hatred, Antisemitism on Social Media

‘Return Home’: Bennett Urges Israelis to Leave Ukraine as Threat of Russian Invasion Looms

British Woman Jailed for Claiming That 72 Victims of London Fire Died in ‘Jewish Sacrifice’

Manhattan Crossing Guard Investigated After Allegedly Abusing Rabbi, Child With Antisemitic Slurs

US Says Diplomacy Still Open to End Ukraine Standoff With Russia

February 14, 2022 8:26 am
0

Israeli Prime Minister to Make First Visit to Bahrain on Monday

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem February 13, 2022. Menahem Kahana

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to Bahrain on Monday in the highest-level visit since the countries established relations under a 2020 US-sponsored deal based in part on shared worries about Iran.

Bennett will meet with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, his office said.

“The leaders will discuss additional ways to strengthen bilateral ties…especially the advancement of diplomatic and economic issues, with an emphasis on technology and innovation,” it said in a statement.

The two-day trip to Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Gulf headquarters, comes amid heightened tensions after missile attacks on neighboring United Arab Emirates by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis. Israel also normalized ties with UAE in 2020.

Related coverage

February 14, 2022 11:30 am
0

Iran ‘Is in a Hurry’ to Revive Nuclear Deal if Its Interests Secured: Foreign Minister

Iran is "in a hurry" to strike a new nuclear accord as long as its national interests are protected, its...

Israel has stepped up cooperation with the Gulf states. Manama hosted Israel’s defense minister on Feb. 2 and has said an Israeli military officer will be posted in Bahrain as part of an international coalition.

On the commercial front, Israel has reported rising trade with Bahrain that reached $6.5 billion last year. There are direct flights between the countries.

The outreach by Bahrain’s Sunni Muslim monarch has been criticized by an opposition led by the Shi’ite majority. The country has seen protests in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.