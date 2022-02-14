Monday, February 14th | 13 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Surfside, Fla., Votes to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Egyptian President Sisi at Cairo Conference Crosses Room to Greet Israeli Energy Minister

The Ongoing, Alarming Rise of Antisemitism Is Terrorizing Jews in Europe

Media Obfuscates Palestinian Authority Chief Abbas’ Ties to US-Designated Terrorist Group

Abbas Openly Calls on Palestinians to Murder Israelis

Acts of Heroism and Compassion: Lessons From the Holocaust

Iran ‘Is in a Hurry’ to Revive Nuclear Deal if Its Interests Secured: Foreign Minister

Nuclear Talks ‘Not at a Dead End,’ Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Says

Israel’s Thetaray to Monitor Transactions for UAE’s Mashreq Bank

Egypt Increases Its Influence in the Gaza Strip

February 14, 2022 12:43 pm
0

Surfside, Fla., Votes to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

A street in Surfside, Florida. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The town of Surfside, Fla., has approved a resolution to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The Town of Surfside Commission voted unanimously in favor of the resolution on Tuesday night. The state of Florida and several other Florida cities, towns and counties have already adopted the IHRA definition.

The move comes after antisemitic fliers were distributed last month to hundreds of homes in Surfside and Miami Beach. Following the incident, the Zionist Organization of America sent an email to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, urging him to have the town adopt the official definition.

“Because we are on the front lines of fighting antisemitism, we know firsthand that understanding the many ways in which antisemitism manifests today, including when it relates to Israel, is the first step to effectively addressing this serious problem,” said the ZOA.

Related coverage

February 14, 2022 11:30 am
0

Iran ‘Is in a Hurry’ to Revive Nuclear Deal if Its Interests Secured: Foreign Minister

Iran is "in a hurry" to strike a new nuclear accord as long as its national interests are protected, its...

The Jewish organization also offered Burkett assistance from its regional office in Florida, which is close to Surfside, to help the mayor better understand the antisemitism issue in the United States, as well as the “importance and usefulness” of the IHRA definition.

This development comes nine months after Surfside made international headlines after a condominium collapsed in June, killing 98 people, many of them Jewish.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.