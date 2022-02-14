Whoopi Goldberg Returns to ‘The View’ After Suspension for Holocaust Comments, Vows to ‘Keep Having Tough Conversations’

Whoopi Goldberg returned on Monday to co-host the morning talk show “The View” after a two-week suspension for claiming that the Holocaust “isn’t about race.”

“I gotta tell you, there’s something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this — because we are ‘The View’ and this is what we do,” Goldberg, 66, said at the start of the show. “And sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could. But it’s five minutes to get in important information about topics. And that’s what we try to do every day.”

Goldberg also thanked those who had tried to educate her after the episode, saying, “I’m telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, ‘Wait, wait, what? Really?’ And it was amazing. And I listened to everything everybody had to say. And I was very grateful.”

The “Ghost” actress did not directly address her controversial comments about the Holocaust, but pledged to “keep having tough conversations” on the show.

“And in part, because this is what we’ve been hired to do. And it’s not always pretty, as I said, and it’s not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they’re important. They’re important to us as a nation, and to us more so as a human entity.”

On the Jan. 31 episode of “The View,” during a discussion on a book about the Holocaust that was banned from the curriculum of a Tennessee school district, Goldberg insisted, “Let’s be truthful about it because [the] Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.”

After co-host Joy Behar clarified that the Nazis considered Jews a race, Goldberg, who has previously said she identifies as Jewish, replied, “But these are two white groups of people! The minute you turn it into race it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It doesn’t matter if you’re Black or white, Jews, it’s each other.”

The following day, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that the “Sister Act” star, who later apologized for her remarks, was suspended for two weeks for her “wrong and hurtful comments.”