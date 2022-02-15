Fellowship Sends $1 Million in Aid to Ukrainian Jewry

JNS.org – The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews has announced a $1 million emergency aid package for the Jewish community of Ukraine, it said in a press release.

The assistance, which comes on top of its regular funding for the aging community, will address the needs of about 100,000 members of the Ukrainian Jewish community.

“We are following with concern what is happening in Ukraine and hope that the situation will not deteriorate into general warfare,” said Fellowship President Yael Eckstein.

The assistance is designed to provide solutions for the lack of basic needs such as food, medicine, cash and transportation; as well as for security challenges; the need for evacuation, communications problems; mental and emotional support; and more. It is being donated to those in need through local organizations.

Items will include the supply of dry food, medicine, blankets and heaters to last up to three months in the event of war. The Fellowship could also arrange accommodations for refugees from battle zones, if necessary, and provide smartphones that could operate without the use of the Internet.