Tuesday, February 15th | 14 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Useful Idiot of Antisemitism’: Far-Right French Jewish Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour in Fresh Controversy

Israeli Energy Minister Says Personal Greeting From Egyptian President Was ‘Surprising, Exciting’

In Historic Visit, Bennett Pushes ‘Peace’ With Bahraini People and Common Fight Against Iranian Threat

Is Anti-Israel Church Leader Trying to Get Fired?

Dutch Universities Move to Reveal Correspondence With Israel Supporters after Demand by Pro-Palestinian Org

Why Are There Two Talmuds? The Answer: The Diaspora

Can the UK’s First Terrorist Prison Unit Succeed?

Israel Dispatches Envoy to Iran Nuclear Talks in Vienna for First Time

Hamas Plan to Target Israelis in Philippines Thwarted: Police

Israel Plans to Cut Ultra-Orthodox Men’s Seminary Hours to Boost Work

February 15, 2022 9:16 am
0

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, US Congress Members Heading to Israel

avatar by JNS.org

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about stalled congressional talks with the Trump administration on the latest coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

JNS.org – Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the United States House of Representatives, is heading to Israel this week, where she is scheduled to meet with Knesset members on Wednesday as head of a delegation of members of Congress, according to an official statement.

The speaker’s full schedule has not yet been released, but according to the statement she will attend an official welcome ceremony in the Knesset courtyard, sign the Knesset guest book, where she will make statements to the media, and meet with her counterpart, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

Pelosi is expected to hold talks with Israeli officials about US efforts to reenter the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iranian nuclear deal.

In 2015, she called the deal a “diplomatic masterpiece,” and has been openly critical of Israel’s hesitation to reenter the deal.

Others who will be on the trip include Reps. Adam Schiff, Andy Kim, Barbara Lee, Bill Keating, Eric Swalwell, Ro Khanna and Ted Deutch.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.