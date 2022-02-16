Wednesday, February 16th | 15 Adar I 5782

February 16, 2022 9:48 am
Ivan Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters’ Director and Son of Holocaust Survivors, Dies at Age 75

avatar by JNS.org

Ivan Reitman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Jewish producer and director Ivan Reitman died in his sleep on Saturday night at his home in Montecito, Calif., at the age of 75, his family told The Associated Press.

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” his three children said in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman was born in 1946 in Komarno, Czechoslovakia. His mother survived Auschwitz, while his father escaped a Nazi concentration camp and was later a member of the Slovakian resistance, according to JTA.

He was 4 years old when his family fled Czechoslovakia after the Communist regime began threatening his father, then a factory owner.

Reitman produced and directed the blockbuster hit “Ghostbusters” in 1984, along with a number of other comedic films during the 1980s and ’90s, including “National Lampoon’s Animal House” starring John Belushi; and “Meatballs” and “Stripes,” both starring Bill Murray.

