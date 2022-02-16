Wednesday, February 16th | 15 Adar I 5782

February 16, 2022 9:51 am
Replica of Holocaust Cattle Car Used to Transport Jews on Display in Tallahassee

avatar by JNS.org

The interior of a Holocaust train boxcar used by Nazi Germany to transport Jews and other victims during World War II. Photo: Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A remake of a railroad cattle car used by the Nazis to transport Jews to concentration camps during the Holocaust was on display outside Florida’s State Capitol building in Tallahassee on Monday, according to local news reports.

Inside the boxcar, visitors were given a 21-minute virtual experience that described the journey Jews made to Nazi concentration camps—for example, how 100 or more people were forcibly packed into the cars with no food or water, with slatted sides, a small window and very little air.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went inside the boxcar with about 40 people.

“You can talk about the 6 million people that were killed. We all know that’s terrible. You can read it on a sheet of paper, but what does that actually mean when you see the tragedy? When you can see videos, when you can see some of the artifacts?,” DeSantis said standing outside the Capitol building in downtown Tallahassee.

The governor further posted on Twitter: “Florida will continue to be a leader in Holocaust education and in fighting antisemitism. We will never forget.”

