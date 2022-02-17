Thursday, February 17th | 16 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘F— Jews’: Israeli-Owned Restaurant on NYC’s Upper West Side Hit by Antisemitic Vandalism

Hezbollah Drone Shot Down in Israeli Air Space Day After Leader Brags, ‘Whoever Wants to Buy Them, Submit an Order’

Two-Part Documentary About ‘American Jewboy’ Larry David to Premiere on HBO in March

The Media Hangs on AOC’s Every Word — Except When it Comes to Israel

UChicago Condemns ‘Anti-Palestinian Bias’ After SJP Urges Boycott of ‘Sh*tty Zionist Classes’

Iran Nuclear Deal Draft Puts Prisoners, Enrichment, Cash First, Oil Comes Later: Diplomats

The Bias of BBC Arabic’s Hollywood Correspondent

Jerusalem Arab Activists Inciting Violence This April

Should Governments Shun Work With Religious Groups That Don’t Serve Jews?

Bulgarian Member of European Parliament Facing Sanctions Over Alleged Nazi Salute

February 17, 2022 9:34 am
0

Bennett to Pelosi: ‘You’ve Stood Up for Israel’

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, January 2, 2022. Emil Salman/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met on Thursday in Jerusalem. The leaders discussed the main strategic challenges facing Israel, especially the Iran nuclear issue, according to Bennett’s office.

“I want to personally thank you for your ongoing support for Israel,” Bennett told Pelosi. “We have a beautiful country here, a pretty tough place, but with beautiful people. You’ve stood up for Israel. Your dad, may he rest in peace, stood up for the Jews in our darkest hour of history, when it wasn’t easy to stand up for Jews.”

Pelosi arrived in Israel on Wednesday, along with other top members of Congress. They met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, Knesset member Mansour Abbas and Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

In a statement disseminated late Wednesday, Pelosi said that “in our meetings, we conveyed America’s ironclad commitment to the State of Israel and our partnership in advancing our mutual security, economic prosperity and democratic values. We repeatedly reaffirmed America’s commitment to a just and enduring two-state solution that enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinians and their neighbors.”

Related coverage

February 17, 2022 1:15 pm
0

‘F— Jews’: Israeli-Owned Restaurant on NYC’s Upper West Side Hit by Antisemitic Vandalism

Rafi Hasid was stoical as he stood outside Miriam, his Israeli-inspired restaurant on New York's Upper West Side, contemplating the...

The delegation had expressed the “unwavering support of Congress for Israel’s security and regional stability,” Pelosi said of her meeting with Gantz and Lapid. “We also discussed how our nations are together in the fight against terrorism posed by Iran—both in its proximity to Israel, which is a responsibility to us all, and its nuclear development, which is a global threat.”

In addition, at Palmachim Air Force Base, Pelosi’s delegation received a briefing from the Israel Defense Forces and saw the Iron Dome Missile Defense System.

“We conveyed that in September, the House, with strong bipartisan support, passed HR 5323 in further support of Iron Dome,” said Pelosi.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.