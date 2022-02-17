Thursday, February 17th | 16 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Burly Berry Blasts Guinness World Record in Israel

‘Fauda’ Season 4 Filming Moved From Ukraine to Hungary Amid ‘Uncertainty’ Over Russia Tensions

‘No Place for Hateful Ideologies’: Israel Welcomes Australia’s Move to Fully List Hamas as Terror Group

Canadian Jewish MP Slams Prime Minister Trudeau for Implying She Supports ‘People Who Wave Swastikas’

‘F— Jews’: Israeli-Owned Restaurant on NYC’s Upper West Side Hit by Antisemitic Vandalism

Hezbollah Drone Shot Down in Israeli Air Space Day After Leader Brags, ‘Whoever Wants to Buy Them, Submit an Order’

Two-Part Documentary About ‘American Jewboy’ Larry David to Premiere on HBO in March

The Media Hangs on AOC’s Every Word — Except When it Comes to Israel

UChicago Condemns ‘Anti-Palestinian Bias’ After SJP Urges Boycott of ‘Sh*tty Zionist Classes’

Iran Nuclear Deal Draft Puts Prisoners, Enrichment, Cash First, Oil Comes Later: Diplomats

February 17, 2022 2:44 pm
0

Burly Berry Blasts Guinness World Record in Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli farmer Tzahi Ariel presents his giant strawberry, weighing 289 gram and grown in Israel after it sets a new Guinness record in Kadima, Israel Feb. 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Amir Cohen

Israeli farmer Chahi Ariel has grown the world’s heaviest strawberry, according to Guinness World Records.

At 289 grams (10.19 oz), the strawberry was about five times the average weight of a regular berry of the local Ilan variety, said Nir Dai, a researcher at Israel’s Volcani Institute where the strain was developed.

The strawberry was 18 cm (7.09 in) long and 34 cm (13.39 in) in circumference, the online Guinness entry said.

Ariel had been hoping he was onto a winner when they saw how big the fruit were growing on his family farm last year. He has been waiting for confirmation it was a record while keeping the giant strawberry in the freezer as proof.

Related coverage

February 17, 2022 12:51 pm
0

Hezbollah Drone Shot Down in Israeli Air Space Day After Leader Brags, ‘Whoever Wants to Buy Them, Submit an Order’

A drone launched by the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah was shot down in Israeli air space on Thursday. The IDF stated...

“When we heard, it was an amazing feeling. I jumped in the car, laughed and sang,” said Ariel, proudly displaying his certificate on a laptop. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

Unusually cold weather in early 2021 slowed the strawberry’s ripening process, allowing it to continue gaining weight, according to the record book’s website.

The previous record was held by a Japanese farmer who discovered a 250-gram (8.82 oz) strawberry in his harvest in 2015.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.