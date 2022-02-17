Thursday, February 17th | 16 Adar I 5782

Hezbollah Drone Shot Down in Israeli Air Space Day After Leader Brags, ‘Whoever Wants to Buy Them, Submit an Order’

February 17, 2022 12:51 pm
avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

A drone launched by the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah was shot down in Israeli air space on Thursday.

The IDF stated that the drone was under surveillance by air defense units throughout its flight and shot down by Israeli soldiers once it crossed the border, according to Israeli news site Walla.

The incident comes a month after IDF forces shot down another Hezbollah drone that crossed into Israeli territory.

The past year has seen a rise in Hezbollah attempts to use drones along the length of the Israel-Lebanon border, apparently for intelligence purposes. This includes the surveillance of IDF installations and bases.

February 17, 2022 3:52 pm
Israel Says It Won't Cooperate With UN Probe of Gaza War

i24 News – Israel’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday that the country will not cooperate with a United Nations inquiry...

In 2019, there were 54 drone incursions, 94 in 2020, and 74 in 2020. The majority were shot down by the IDF, which has strengthened its air defense capabilities as a result.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared, “We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order.”

He claimed that Hezbollah is now able to transform rockets into precision-guided missiles under the guidance of Iran.

Israel’s N12 news reported Wednesday that Nasrallah made a secret visit to Iran two months ago, where he held talks with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which has been designated a terrorist entity by the US.

The Iranians reportedly ordered their Lebanese proxy to attack Israel if the Jewish state strikes Iran’s nuclear program.

