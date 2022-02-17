Hezbollah Drone Shot Down in Israeli Air Space Day After Leader Brags, ‘Whoever Wants to Buy Them, Submit an Order’

A drone launched by the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah was shot down in Israeli air space on Thursday.

The IDF stated that the drone was under surveillance by air defense units throughout its flight and shot down by Israeli soldiers once it crossed the border, according to Israeli news site Walla.

The incident comes a month after IDF forces shot down another Hezbollah drone that crossed into Israeli territory.

The past year has seen a rise in Hezbollah attempts to use drones along the length of the Israel-Lebanon border, apparently for intelligence purposes. This includes the surveillance of IDF installations and bases.

In 2019, there were 54 drone incursions, 94 in 2020, and 74 in 2020. The majority were shot down by the IDF, which has strengthened its air defense capabilities as a result.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah declared, “We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order.”

He claimed that Hezbollah is now able to transform rockets into precision-guided missiles under the guidance of Iran.

Israel’s N12 news reported Wednesday that Nasrallah made a secret visit to Iran two months ago, where he held talks with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, which has been designated a terrorist entity by the US.

The Iranians reportedly ordered their Lebanese proxy to attack Israel if the Jewish state strikes Iran’s nuclear program.