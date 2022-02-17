Jerusalem Arab Activists Inciting Violence This April

Nasser Al-Hadmi is the head of the Jerusalem Committee Against Demolition and Displacement. He is also apparently a member of Hamas.

He appeared in Palestinian media this week, warning about plans by “Jewish settler groups” to “storm” the Temple Mount during the Passover season.

He says, “The Jewish settlement associations are working to mobilize their members for a major attack on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the coming month of Ramadan, which coincides with the holidays for the Jews.”

Israel often has to juggle access to holy places when Jewish and Muslim holidays coincide, but the haters are trying to use this year’s coinciding calendars as excuses for violence, and a repeat of last year’s Hamas rocket attacks on Jerusalem.

Related coverage The Media Hangs on AOC’s Every Word — Except When it Comes to Israel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a media phenomenon. She has 12.8 million Twitter followers, 1.8 million friends on Facebook, and...

Nasser al-Hamdi wants a pre-emptive “explosion” to pressure Israel to take away Jewish rights in Jerusalem, saying, “Unless things explode in the coming Ramadan, the occupation will impose a new reality, permanent prayers for settlers inside Al-Aqsa, and setting times for Jews to pray in the mosque, especially in Bab Al-Rahma.”

This is an explicit incitement to violence.