Thursday, February 17th | 16 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Says It Won’t Cooperate With UN Probe of Gaza War

Burly Berry Blasts Guinness World Record in Israel

‘Fauda’ Season 4 Filming Moved From Ukraine to Hungary Amid ‘Uncertainty’ Over Russia Tensions

‘No Place for Hateful Ideologies’: Israel Welcomes Australia’s Move to Fully List Hamas as Terror Group

Canadian Jewish MP Slams Prime Minister Trudeau for Implying She Supports ‘People Who Wave Swastikas’

‘F— Jews’: Israeli-Owned Restaurant on NYC’s Upper West Side Hit by Antisemitic Vandalism

Hezbollah Drone Shot Down in Israeli Air Space Day After Leader Brags, ‘Whoever Wants to Buy Them, Submit an Order’

Two-Part Documentary About ‘American Jewboy’ Larry David to Premiere on HBO in March

The Media Hangs on AOC’s Every Word — Except When it Comes to Israel

UChicago Condemns ‘Anti-Palestinian Bias’ After SJP Urges Boycott of ‘Sh*tty Zionist Classes’

February 17, 2022 11:31 am
0

Jerusalem Arab Activists Inciting Violence This April

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks through the snow near the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site on a snowy morning in Jerusalem’s Old City, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Nasser Al-Hadmi is the head of the Jerusalem Committee Against Demolition and Displacement. He is also apparently a member of Hamas.

He appeared in Palestinian media this week, warning about plans by “Jewish settler groups” to “storm” the Temple Mount during the Passover season.

He says, “The Jewish settlement associations are working to mobilize their members for a major attack on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the coming month of Ramadan, which coincides with the holidays for the Jews.”

Israel often has to juggle access to holy places when Jewish and Muslim holidays coincide, but the haters are trying to use this year’s coinciding calendars as excuses for violence, and a repeat of last year’s Hamas rocket attacks on Jerusalem.

Related coverage

February 17, 2022 12:24 pm
0

The Media Hangs on AOC’s Every Word — Except When it Comes to Israel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is a media phenomenon. She has 12.8 million Twitter followers, 1.8 million friends on Facebook, and...

Nasser al-Hamdi wants a pre-emptive “explosion” to pressure Israel to take away Jewish rights in Jerusalem, saying, “Unless things explode in the coming Ramadan, the occupation will impose a new reality, permanent prayers for settlers inside Al-Aqsa, and setting times for Jews to pray in the mosque, especially in Bab Al-Rahma.”

This is an explicit incitement to violence.

Last year, Israel temporarily expelled al-Hamdi and three other Hamas activists from Jerusalem, in order to keep the calm. He might still be under that ban. Given that he has made clear his desire to start an explosion in Jerusalem this April, Israel might need to do more in order to keep things calm.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.