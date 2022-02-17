Thursday, February 17th | 16 Adar I 5782

February 17, 2022 12:42 pm
Two-Part Documentary About ‘American Jewboy’ Larry David to Premiere on HBO in March

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Larry David at HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Season 11 Premiere on 19 October 2021 Photo: Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Sipa via Reuters

A two-part documentary about the life and career of Jewish “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star and “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David will premiere on HBO on March 1.

The network released on Wednesday a trailer for the documentary, “The Larry David Story,” which will also be available for streaming on HBO Max. The first part of the documentary will be called “American Jewboy” and the second, “The Jewish Fountainhead.”

“I am a total fraud, and the ‘Curb’ outlet for me is this guy I wanna be,” David, 74, said in the trailer. “He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am. And it’s a thrill. I got lucky, I’ll leave it at that.”

In the documentary, David gets candid about the highs and lows in his journey from being the unfunny kid growing up in Brooklyn to a stand-up comic, and then an award-winning producer, writer and actor. He opens up about his life in discussions with longtime friend Larry Charles, who is the documentary’s director and co-executive producer. Charles is also the director of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and took on the same role for “Seinfeld.”

In the trailer, David tells Charles about the start of his comedic career, “I never thought of myself as being funny … [I was] 25 years old, I didn’t know what I wanted to do. Well, what do you do when you’re talking and people are laughing? You do comedy.”

The duo also spoke about non-show business topics, like parenthood and metaphysics.

“Genuine, hilarious, and eye-opening, ‘The Larry David Story’ shines a new light on the infamous cynic who remains a singular voice in comedy today,” WarnerMedia said in a press release about the documentary.

Watch the official trailer for ‘The Larry David Story” below.

