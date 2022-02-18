Friday, February 18th | 17 Adar I 5782

February 18, 2022 9:20 am
Israeli Company Xtend Unveils Second Generation of Its VR-Controlled Drone

avatar by JNS.org

Delivery drones are seen midair during a demonstration whereby drones from various companies flew in a joint airspace and were managed by an autonomous control system in Haifa, in an open area near Hadera, Israel March 17, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – The Israeli company Xtend, which specializes in human-guided autonomous drones for use by militaries and law enforcement, unveiled its second-generation indoor drone on Thursday, called Xtender.

According to a company statement, Extender is a “revolutionary micro-tactical Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance platform, with built-in resilient indoor-outdoor navigation and AI capabilities,” enabling the remote completion of missions.

Powered by the “Skylord” operating system, the Xtender features virtual reality and augmented reality, and is controlled by an operator with a headset, “bringing the metaverse to the modern battlefield.”

The statement said that “the new generation of the Xtender enables multiple drones to enter a remote target site carrying various payloads, perform the required tasks with extreme precision and seamless exit, regardless of any indoor-outdoor transition limitations or GNSS [GPS]-denied locations.”

“Having deployed UAS [unmanned aerial systems] in combat for 20 years, we are excited about Xtender because, for the first time, forces can now carry out indoor missions without approaching the combat arena and without putting themselves at risk,” said Steve Ball, sales operations manager of Xtend.

