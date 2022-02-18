Friday, February 18th | 17 Adar I 5782

February 18, 2022 4:14 pm
0

Israeli Security Forces Disperse Rally in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli border police protect two Jewish children as a horse passes by during a demonstration in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

i24 News – Israeli security forces on Friday scattered protesters in the flashpoint eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where demonstrators rallied in support Palestinians facing eviction.

Police described the Friday incident as a “riot” and said “demonstrators did not listen to instructions of police.”

Tensions often run high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, where attempts by Jewish settlers to evict longtime Palestinian residents sparked protests that last year helped lead to an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip-based terrorists of Hamas.

Earlier in the week, clashes broke out when far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir opened a tent “office” near the family’s house after an alleged Palestinian arson of a settler’s home nearby.

The confrontations in Sheikh Jarrah come amid growing focus on one family, named Salem, who face imminent eviction.

The United Nations said its personnel visited the Salems on Friday, adding that it “repeatedly called for a halt to forced evictions and demolitions” in eastern Jerusalem.

Palestinian presidency spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina said via Wafa that “Israeli assaults” in Sheikh Jarrah “will not deter our people from achieving their goal of establishing their independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

