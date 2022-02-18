‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ About Jewish Comedian Gets Renewed for Fifth, Final Season

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel (maidenly Weisman), a Jewish housewife and mother-of-two who pursues a career in stand-up comedy.

The show is set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York and has featured numerous scenes highlighting the Jewish identity of the Maisel and Weisman families. The show’s pilot episode opened with scenes from the Maisel’s Jewish wedding and preparations for the post-Yom Kipper meal to break the fast.

The popular series first aired in March 2017, and has since won 20 Emmy Awards and garnered 54 nominations in its first three seasons. Sherman-Palladino is the first person to win Emmys in both comedy writing and comedy directing in the same year. When cast member Alex Borstein won the 2019 Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series, she dedicated the victory to her grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor.