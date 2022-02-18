Friday, February 18th | 17 Adar I 5782

February 18, 2022 1:26 pm
‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ About Jewish Comedian Gets Renewed for Fifth, Final Season

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A partial view of the poster for season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Photo: Prime Video.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will end its run after its fifth season, which was announced on Thursday.

Prime Video said that its most awarded series about a fictional, Jewish stand-up comedian has been renewed for its fifth and final season. Production is currently underway in New York City for season five of the show, which was written and  directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband, executive producer Daniel Palladino.

“Amy, Dan, and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

“The dozens of awards cement [the show’s] legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life,” Salke added. “This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

February 18, 2022 1:18 pm
New Israeli Drama Series Tells ‘Impossible Love Story’ Set in Haredi Community

Israel's yes Studios has released a trailer and first look photo for its new television series "Fire Dance," which has...

Brosnahan shared her feelings about the final season on Instagram on Thursday.

“A few days ago we started shooting Season 5 (!) of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” she wrote. “It’s bittersweet. The band is back together again and we can’t wait to share season 4 with you starting tomorrow… it’s also going to be our last rodeo. Rest assured our tits are up and it’s going to be a hell of a final chapter. Stay tuned.”

