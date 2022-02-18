Friday, February 18th | 17 Adar I 5782

We Need to Step Up the Fight Against Anti-Asian Hatred in America

February 18, 2022 1:14 pm
0

avatar by Ben Cohen / JNS.org

Opinion

People participate in a Stop Asian Hate rally at Columbus Park in New York City, U.S., April 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

JNS.org – On a recent evening, I was traveling on the New York subway in a car that was empty except for me, a woman and her child, and two men. As I sat down, I realized that one of the men — a young guy dressed in gym clothes with the powerful build of a mixed-martial arts fighter — was hurling ugly racial invective at the other, who appeared to be a middle-aged Chinese man and was sitting directly opposite him.

“You people are like f****** rats,” he growled. “You people are f****** poison. Dirty f****** people!” Then the first man stood up, towering over his victim. He spat at the trembling Chinese man before proceeding to kick with brute force the empty seats on either side of him.

