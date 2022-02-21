Monday, February 21st | 20 Adar I 5782

February 21, 2022 3:26 pm
0

Israeli Singer Noa Kirel Named Among ‘Talented Emerging Artists’ of 2022 by People Magazine

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Noa Kirel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli pop singer Noa Kirel was named among the 20 “talented emerging artists making their mark in 2022” by People magazine.

The list, which was released on Friday, includes actors, singing duos, rappers, K-Pop stars, country music singers, and musicians from Grenada, Sweden, and Argentina.

Kirel, 20, told People that her focus is “all about embracing yourself, being an independent woman, owning what you got and working hard to achieve your dreams.” The Tel Aviv native said she draws inspiration from artists such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Rosalía, “They dance, they sing, they write, they do it all,” Kirel explained. She also described herself as a fan of Justin Bieber, saying she will be “forever a Belieber.”

The “Thought About That” singer — who performed in December at the 70th Miss Universe competition in Eilat, Israel — released her debut single “Medabrim” (“Talking”) when she was 14 years old. In 2018, she joined the TV competition “Israel’s Got Talent” as the youngest judge in the show’s history.

Kirel, who served in the Israel Defense Forces, has won MTV’s Europe Music Award for “Best Israeli Act” four years in a row. She also starred in her own television series “Double Take,” which recently finished its fifth and final season.

