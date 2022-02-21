Monday, February 21st | 20 Adar I 5782

February 21, 2022 11:54 am
0

Study: 28% of Young Israeli Jews Fear for Safety When Traveling Abroad

avatar by i24 News

Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

i24 News – A new survey on the state of antisemitism finds that 28% of young Israeli Jews ages 18-29 are “very much” or “extremely” afraid for their personal safety when traveling abroad.

The poll of more than 1,000 Israelis shows a decrease in safety concerns as the age demographic gets higher, with just 16% of Israeli Jews over 60 fearing for their safety in foreign countries.

The study was commissioned by the Ruderman Family Foundation and conducted by Dialog, Israel’s leading human resources consulting agency.

The results of the study were released on Monday at Israel’s parliament (the Knesset) during a special session of the Caucus for Israel-American Jewry Relations.

“Our new survey powerfully shows that pressing American Jewish concerns such as rising antisemitism are in fact shared concerns for the Jewish communities on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world,” Ruderman Family Foundation President Jay Ruderman said.

“Although Israelis live in a Jewish state, we should not and cannot assume that they are somehow immune from the threat of antisemitism. In turn, the shared nature of this threat can serve to unite American and Israeli Jews in efforts to combat it.”

The survey also found that 21% of Israeli Jews ages 18-29 reported either experiencing antisemitism or knowing someone who experienced antisemitism when traveling outside of Israel.

A total of 59% of Israelis said that they would hide Jewish symbols when traveling abroad.

