Hateful Antisemitic Posts About Jewish Greek Life Members Denounced at Indiana University

Indiana University officials and the Jewish community have denounced an antisemitic tirade posted on a Greek life website, as local police attempt to reveal its author, a campus newspaper reported Tuesday.

Written on GreekRank.com, a website where students comment on and rank their fraternities and sororities at university, the post accused men in Jewish fraternities of being “east coast Jews” with an appetite for “money, greed, and sexually assaulting women.”

“The truth is that their huge noses, afros, and smelliness prevent them from being attractive so they rape and justify it with their sick way of looking at the world,” it said, according to screenshots shared by the group Jewish on Campus. “Their families are in positions of power therefore they get away with everything and are not scared.”

On Monday, Indiana University Hillel (IU Hillel) said it is aware of the post and is committed to fighting antisemitism and supporting Jewish students on campus.

“Please know that you can reach out to us at any time for support. Your Jewish Home Away From Home is always here for you,” IU Hillel said in a statement issued on Instagram. “We are working with the University and IU Student Leaders to combat this horrible antisemitism. We are stronger together.”

Indiana University Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav, Indiana Daily Student reported, condemned the incident and confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

“This attempt to anonymously spread hate is cowardly, horrific, and simply unacceptable in the IU community,” Shrivastav said, “A police investigation is underway, and the person or people who made these posts who can be identified will be held accountable.”

Several antisemitic incidents have taken place at Indiana University this academic year. During the High Holidays in September, at least a dozen mezuzahs were stolen from Jewish students, prompting IU Hillel to commission an Antisemitism Task Force.

IU Hillel also launched the Mezuzah project, a campaign to give away free ritual prayer scrolls to Jewish and non-Jewish students across campus.

At the time, IU Spokesperson Chuck Carney said the antisemitic incidents did not represent the university’s values.

“We ask the IU community to join us in shaping a campus where everyone feels welcome, respected and comfortable no matter their race, ethnicity, identity, political or religious beliefs,” he said.