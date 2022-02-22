Tuesday, February 22nd | 21 Adar I 5782

February 22, 2022 9:08 am
0

Israel Seeks to Bump Up Trade With Morocco to Sum of $500 Million

avatar by JNS.org

People walk on a street, in Rabat, Morocco. Photo: Nawalbennani via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Israel’s Minister of Economy Orna Barbivai met with the Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour in Morocco on Monday and signed a trade agreement that would increase annual trade to more than $500 million.

“The annual level of economic and commercial exchange between the two countries, which today amounts to $130 million, must very quickly reach $500 million … and go beyond that,” said Barbivai, reported AFP.

Mezzour said that the digital, agribusiness, automotive, aerospace, renewable energy and pharmaceutical sectors had “strong investment potential” to grow accordingly.

Barbivai arrived in Rabat on Sunday. She is on a four-day visit to continue to build ties between the two countries as part of the Abraham Accords normalization agreement signed in 2020.

