Israeli Groceries Rank Sixth Most Expensive in New Survey

February 22, 2022 9:25 am
avatar by JNS.org

Israelis shop at a food market ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover as the country begins to emerge from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic closures due to its rapid vaccine roll-out, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

JNS.org – The cost of Israeli groceries outranks the majority of 36 countries surveyed for a new report published last week by the United Kingdom’s website Money.co.uk.

Israel ranked No. 6 in the list of “most expensive countries for groceries,” after Switzerland, South Korea, Norway, Iceland and France.

“While tastes and preferences vary around the world, the basics of our weekly food shop are broadly similar, whether it’s fruit and vegetables, or staple foods such as rice and eggs,” wrote James Andrews, senior editor for Money’s personal finance division. “However, the cost of an essential grocery shop still differs considerably from one country to the next.”

The website’s personal finance experts analyzed the average cost of a weekly grocery shopping in 26 countries and also compared how these costs compare against earnings in each country.

The United States ranked directly under Israel, followed by Denmark, Canada and Australia.

The cheapest country for groceries was Turkey, according to the report, followed by Colombia and Poland.

