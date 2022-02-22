Tuesday, February 22nd | 21 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s First Female Arab Consul General to Serve in Shanghai

Hardline Iranian Publication Baselessly Accuses Visiting Israeli Rabbi of Being Mossad Agent

Israeli Genealogy Website Adds Millions of Jewish Historical Records to Collection

NATO Chief Sees ‘Every Indication’ Russia Still Planning Full-Scale Assault on Ukraine

COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories Trigger Fresh Rise in Antisemitism in Switzerland, New Report Finds

Did German State-Owned Broadcaster Ignore Antisemitism Among Palestinian Journalists?

The Twisted Palestinian Ideal: ‘Behind Every Martyr There’s a Mighty Mother!’

From 1979 to 2021: A Timeline of Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program

A Disastrous Iran Deal in the Making

Ukraine’s Rude Awakening

February 22, 2022 1:51 pm
0

Israel’s First Female Arab Consul General to Serve in Shanghai

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, Israel’s consul-general in Shanghai. Photo: EHABJ/Wikimedia

Knesset member Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi was named on Tuesday as Israel’s new consul general in Shanghai, marking the first time an Arab woman assumed such a high-ranking Israeli diplomatic position.

A member of the left-wing Meretz party, Zoabi reacted to her appointment by saying, “It is a great honor to be the first Arab woman in such a high diplomatic role,” Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

“I am happy that it has been made possible for me to contribute to the important mission of strengthening economic, commercial, and cultural cooperation with one of Israel’s most important economic partners in the world,” she added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Zoabi is taking on the role “with rich managerial experience and a diverse and exemplary economic and public background.”

“I wish her success and am certain that she will lead Israel’s consulate-general in Shanghai to new and important accomplishments,” he continued. “No one disagrees on the importance of China in general and Shanghai in particular to the global economy. Our economic relations with China are an important engine of growth for the Israeli economy and we must continue and advance them.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.