Israel’s First Female Arab Consul General to Serve in Shanghai

Knesset member Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi was named on Tuesday as Israel’s new consul general in Shanghai, marking the first time an Arab woman assumed such a high-ranking Israeli diplomatic position.

A member of the left-wing Meretz party, Zoabi reacted to her appointment by saying, “It is a great honor to be the first Arab woman in such a high diplomatic role,” Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

“I am happy that it has been made possible for me to contribute to the important mission of strengthening economic, commercial, and cultural cooperation with one of Israel’s most important economic partners in the world,” she added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said that Zoabi is taking on the role “with rich managerial experience and a diverse and exemplary economic and public background.”

“I wish her success and am certain that she will lead Israel’s consulate-general in Shanghai to new and important accomplishments,” he continued. “No one disagrees on the importance of China in general and Shanghai in particular to the global economy. Our economic relations with China are an important engine of growth for the Israeli economy and we must continue and advance them.”