Tuesday, February 22nd | 21 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Mansour Abbas Tells Leaders He Hopes to Deepen Ties With US Jews

Israeli Birth Rate on Decline, Government Data Shows

Israeli Groceries Rank Sixth Most Expensive in New Survey

Ukrainian Rabbi: We Will Ensure All Those Who Want to Make Aliyah Can

British Jewish Community Sends Well Wishes to Queen After Positive COVID Test

Israel Seeks to Bump Up Trade With Morocco to Sum of $500 Million

Fireworks Detonated Near Group of Jewish Men Walking in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Germany’s Scholz Halts Nord Stream 2 as Ukraine Crisis Deepens

Putin Recognizes Ukraine Rebel Regions, Sends Troops on What Moscow Calls ‘Peacekeeping’ Mission

Israeli Inquiry Sees No Indication of Unlawful Use of Spyware by Police

February 22, 2022 10:05 am
0

Israel’s Mansour Abbas Tells Leaders He Hopes to Deepen Ties With US Jews

avatar by i24 News

Mansour Abbas, who heads the Raam faction, attends a hearing Israel’s Supreme Court in Jerusalem March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

i24 News – The head of Israel’s Ra’am Party, Mansour Abbas, told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations at the Knesset on Tuesday that he hopes to deepen relations between Arab society and United States Jewish communities.

“We Arabs in Israel are the bridge that can create hope for the two peoples living together in the holy land, based on the vision of Jews and Arabs living together in security, peace and mutual respect,” Abbas told the organization members, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“This can bring light to the entire world.”

Abbas received applause multiple times from the leaders, who also met with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy.

Levy apologized to them for what he referred to as the recent deterioration in relations between Israel and American Jews, the Post reported.

“The political stalemate and the corona pandemic have not only hit ‘us’ in the country,” Levy said.

“Relations between the Knesset and Diaspora Jews were also damaged. There is no doubt that in recent years an unnatural distance was created, and today my goal is to return the Knesset to the center of activity and an address for the Jews of the world. Therefore, this encounter is so important and symbolic even more than previously.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.