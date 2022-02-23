Israel’s Astrix Security Emerges From Stealth With $15 Million Seed Round to Secure Third-Party Applications

CTech – Cybersecurity startup Astrix Security, which has developed an app-integration access management solution, announced on Wednesday that it has raised a $15 million Seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and F2 Capital, with participation from Venrock and over 20 leading cybersecurity angel investors.

The Israeli startup provides full integration lifecycle management, starting with an immediate inventory of all third-party connectivity to enterprise applications, enriched with contextual data for exposure assessment and mitigation. The platform automatically detects changes and malicious anomalies within third-party integrations and low-code/no-code workflow configurations, provides real-time remediations, and helps security teams manage shadow integrations with out-of-the-box security policy and enforcement guardrails.

Astrix was co-founded six months ago by Alon Jackson, CEO, and Idan Gour, CTO, both award-winning cyber security experts with leadership experience in the private sector and the Israel Defense Force’s 8200 elite cyber unit.

“There are plenty of solutions out there to secure user access management, but none that help organizations secure app-integration access to their critical platforms,” said Alon Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Astrix. “As security experts, we understand how hard it is for organizations to maintain crucial security controls in highly complex and dynamic environments — particularly with increasing bottom-up adoption of third-party integrations by employees looking to get the job done. We built Astrix to equip security leaders with a platform to help them transform from connectivity gatekeepers to growth partners, and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with them.”