Israel’s Herzog Calls for a ‘Renewable Middle East’

i24 News – Israel’s President Isaac Herzog called for a surge in cooperative climate efforts with his country’s neighbors in order to create a “Renewable Middle East” during a speech on Wednesday.

While delivering remarks at the Haaretz and Hebrew University Israel Climate Change Conference 2022 in Jerusalem, the president warned that the dangers posed by climate change do not stop at national borders.

“The climate crisis is a crisis for the whole world, and we in the Middle East must understand it chiefly at the regional level, because its implications will be dramatic,” Herzog cautioned.

He cited studies which predicted regional average temperatures will soar up to 40°F, as well as a 10-20 percent plummet in average rainfall.

Related coverage Israel’s Astrix Security Emerges From Stealth With $15 Million Seed Round to Secure Third-Party Applications CTech - Cybersecurity startup Astrix Security, which has developed an app-integration access management solution, announced on Wednesday that it has...

The looming potential for extreme weather events, in addition to the threats of rising sea levels, paint a grave picture for the environmental future of the Middle East.

“For anyone who does not understand what this means, let me explain: this spells a genuine catastrophe,” the president warned, one that the entire region must work together to address.

Herzog pointed to his upcoming trips to Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus next month as an opportunity to discuss addressing climate change internationally.

He also referred to Israel’s close communications with leaders in Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and the Palestinian Authority.

“I intend to get them all on board for a regional partnership confronting the climate crisis,” the president declared.