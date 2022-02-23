Shopify Offers Platform to Those Selling Nazi Memorabilia, Hosts Anti-Israel John Legend

American singer John Legend entertained Shopify employees when he surprised them with a rendition of his hit song “All of Me” at the Canadian e-commerce giant’s internal summit.

While the Grammy Award-winner is most famous for his chart-topping music and marriage to Chrissy Teigen, he is also notable for his numerous forays into thorny political issues, specifically the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

For example, during the Hamas-initiated conflagration with Israel last May, Legend tweeted to his nearly 14 million followers, “Palestinian Lives Matter,” in a reference to the American campaign against alleged police brutality towards Black people.

Asked about the remark in a September 2021 interview with MSNBC’s Mehdi Hassan, Legend responded:

When I see what’s happening in Palestine [sic], to the Palestinian people, where they’re clearly not being able to experience [the] full rights that they deserve, it’s an extremely unfair and difficult life they’re forced to live, I had to say something. It’s not fair, it’s not just, and given that Israel is the recipient of so much American aid and support and named as one of our strongest allies, we should hold them to a higher standard, and what they’re doing with the Palestinian people is not fair and it shouldn’t be done in our name and with our resources contributing to it. [emphasis added]

Aside from the fact that Legend flagrantly breaches the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism; namely, by applying a clear double standard by which he claims the Jewish state should be judged, it is worrying that host Hassan does not bother to challenge any of his assertions.

For example, Hassan could have pointed out that last May’s conflict was triggered by Gaza’s US-designated terrorist leaders — Hamas — firing a barrage of rockets towards Israel’s capital, Jerusalem.