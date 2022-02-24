Promo Video Released for First Maroon 5 Concert in Israel

Live Nation Israel shared a promotional video on Wednesday for Maroon 5’s upcoming concert in Tel Aviv.

The Grammy-winning band, led by Jewish singer Adam Levine, will make their debut in Israel on May 9 as part of their world tour. The show will be the first major concert by an international artist at Park Hayarkon since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Maroon 5 will arrive in Israel after performing in the United Arab Emirates on May 6. They will also hold a concert in Egypt on May 3.

The band’s 2018 music video for “Girls Like You” featured Israeli actress Gal Gadot, and Levine once said that he has relatives who live in Israel.