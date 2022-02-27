Sunday, February 27th | 26 Adar I 5782

February 27, 2022 10:01 am
Ukraine and Russia Agree to Talks Without Preconditions, Zelensky Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen in Brussels during talks with EU leaders. Photo: Reuters/Johanna Geron

Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said on Sunday.

The talks, the first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasion of Ukraine last week, would be held without preconditions and are the result of a phone call between Zelensky and the Belarusian president, Zelensky said.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” he said in a statement.

