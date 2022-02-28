Tuesday, March 1st | 28 Adar I 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

University of South Florida Suspends Fraternity Over Antisemitic Hazing

Russian Invasion of Ukraine Is Warning to Arab States With Ties to ‘Zionist Regime,’ Senior Hezbollah Leader Declares

Former IDF Soldier Fighting in Kyiv Says Russian Invaders ‘Not Professional at All,’ a ‘Total Mess’

Russian Artillery Pounds Ukraine’s Kharkiv as Ceasefire Talks End With No Breakthrough

Israel Seizes Cryptocurrency Worth Tens of Thousands of Shekels in Crackdown on Hamas Financing

World Zionist Organization Prepares to Resettle Ukrainian Jewish Refugees in Israel

Israeli Citizen Killed in Ukraine, With Another Held Captive

Israel to Host First IRONMAN Championship Triathlon in Middle East

Jewish Aid Worker in Ukrainian City of Odessa Speaks of ‘Anxiety and Fear’ in Face of Ongoing Russian Invasion

NBA Vets Amare Stoudemire, Enes Kanter Freedom Watch Yeshiva University Championship With Pre-Game Prayer for Ukraine

February 28, 2022 1:53 pm
0

Israeli Citizen Killed in Ukraine, With Another Held Captive

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

An interior view shows a destroyed Russian Army all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle Tigr-M (Tiger) on a road in Kharkiv, Ukraine February 28, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS/Vitaliy Gnidyi

i24 News – An Israeli citizen was killed by Ukrainian gunfire while attempting to leave the country, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

Michael Brodsky, Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, confirmed the citizen’s death to the Kol Chai radio station.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Roman Brodsky, who was shot dead by gunfire while in his vehicle.

His death was also verified by Israel’s ZAKA International Rescue Unit, an emergency response team composed of volunteers.

Related coverage

February 28, 2022 4:01 pm
0

Former IDF Soldier Fighting in Kyiv Says Russian Invaders ‘Not Professional at All,’ a ‘Total Mess’

A former Israel Defense Forces soldier currently fighting with the Ukrainian military in the capital city of Kyiv told Israeli...

Brodsky was killed when he attempted to depart for Ukraine’s border, ZAKA explained.

Ukrainian troops mistook the Israeli, along with another citizen in the car, for Chechen soldiers, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

The soldiers stopped the car at a checkpoint, where an argument between the parties followed, according to Channel 11.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry additionally confirmed the civilian’s death and added that the man’s parents — who live in Israel — received the difficult news.

Reports also emerged of an additional Israeli citizen being held hostage aboard a Ukrainian ship, and the news was later confirmed by Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The second citizen was identified as Yuri Shvidky, a 51-year-old Ukrainian-Israeli who was taken prisoner after Russia’s Navy captured the vessel carrying the man in the Black Sea, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Monday, “I sadly received the sad news of the death of Roman Brodsky, an Israeli citizen, in Ukraine.”

“On behalf of all the citizens of Israel, I would like to send my condolences to the wife, children, and family of the late Roman, in Israel and in Ukraine,” Bennett continued. “We continue to do everything we can to help Israelis return home.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.