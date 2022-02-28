Israeli Citizen Killed in Ukraine, With Another Held Captive

i24 News – An Israeli citizen was killed by Ukrainian gunfire while attempting to leave the country, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

Michael Brodsky, Israel’s ambassador to Ukraine, confirmed the citizen’s death to the Kol Chai radio station.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Roman Brodsky, who was shot dead by gunfire while in his vehicle.

His death was also verified by Israel’s ZAKA International Rescue Unit, an emergency response team composed of volunteers.

Brodsky was killed when he attempted to depart for Ukraine’s border, ZAKA explained.